N.Macedonia opposition seeks election after local poll sweep Nov. 1, 2021 Updated: Nov. 1, 2021 6:26 a.m.
1 of13 Hristijan Mickoski, center, leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, is greeted by supporters during celebration of the victory on the local elections, at the party headquarters in Skopje, North Macedonia, late Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced his resignation as prime minister and leader of Social-democratic Union after oppositional center-right coalition won a landslide victory on local elections. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The leader of North Macedonia’s conservative opposition is calling for an early parliamentary election after scoring a sweeping victory in municipal polls that prompted the center-left prime minister to announce his resignation.
Hristijan Mickoski, who heads the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, told supporters early Monday that the governing Social Democrats had “lost legitimacy” and should call a snap election.