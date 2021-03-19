N. Dakota House cools to bill seen as helping Hoeven's bank

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican North Dakota House leaders on Friday signaled a reluctance to fully support a proposal to would funnel $10 million to a troubled intermodal rail facility — a move that is increasingly is being viewed and criticized as a bailout for some banks, including one partially owned by GOP U.S. Sen. John Hoeven.
The legislation under consideration would allow an economic development group to buy the Minot shipping facility from banks that bought its assets through foreclosure. The nonprofit group — not the state — would own the facility.