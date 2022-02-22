N. Carolina man arrested for slicing open tent, robbery

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a North Carolina man who they say sliced open a tent where two men were sleeping and threatened to kill them before one of the victims gave the suspect a jacket.

A news release from Asheville police on Tuesday said officers responded to a campsite behind a local business on Friday morning. The victim told the officers that while he and another man were sleeping in their tent, the suspect used a knife to cut it open and told them he would kill them and to give him everything they had, according to the news release.