N Carolina elections board to set date for US House election

In this Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2019, image made from video, Kevin Stewart, a Union County resident, speaks in Union County, N.C. A ballot-fraud scandal that has led North Carolina to order a do-over congressional election could give the Democrats a strong shot at taking back a seat that has been held by the Republicans since John F. Kennedy was in the White House. The new contest was ordered by the state elections board last month after it concluded that GOP candidate Mark Harris’ lead of 905 votes out of about 280,000 cast in November was tainted by evidence of ballot fraud by political operative Leslie McCrae Dowless and others working on Harris’ behalf. Dowless “played both sides of the street,” Stewart said, alluding to the way the political operative worked previously for at least one Democrat. “I think the hatchet is going to fall, quite frankly, on both sides of political aisle, and that's a good thing.” less In this Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2019, image made from video, Kevin Stewart, a Union County resident, speaks in Union County, N.C. A ballot-fraud scandal that has led North Carolina to order a do-over congressional ... more Photo: Sarah Blake Morgan, AP Photo: Sarah Blake Morgan, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close N Carolina elections board to set date for US House election 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's elections board is expected to set a date for voters to decide who will fill a congressional seat still vacant after November's result was tainted by ballot fraud concerns.

The state elections board is expected to decide Monday when to hold new party primaries and the general election for the 9th congressional district.

The board decided Feb. 21 that the new election was needed after hearing four days of evidence that a political operative working for Republican candidate Mark Harris hired people to collect mail-in ballots. The board agreed that left votes vulnerable to being changed or discarded.

It's illegal under North Carolina law for anyone other than a voter or immediate family member to handle ballots.

Democrat Dan McCready is running again in the new election. Harris won't.