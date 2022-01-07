N. Carolina city sets appointment-only policy for buildings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina city is establishing an appointment-only policy for its buildings as it tries to maintain services in the midst of a rising COVID-19 infection rate.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported that from Friday evening to Jan. 31, in-person access to Winston-Salem city buildings will be by appointment only, according to an 11th amendment that Mayor Allen Joines made to the state of emergency declaration originally issued on March 13, 2020, in response to the pandemic.