N.C. revises vaccine distribution plan, halts evictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is making substantial changes to its coronavirus vaccine distribution plan, paving the way for all adults 75 years or older to be prioritized under the first phase of distribution.
Mandy Cohen, the state's top public health official, said in a news conference Wednesday that residents in that age group can expect to get their first dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as early as next week, even if they don't have any underlying medical conditions that make them particularly vulnerable.