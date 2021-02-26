Myanmar security forces disperse anti-coup protesters Feb. 26, 2021 Updated: Feb. 26, 2021 2:02 a.m.
University teachers march with the images of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Supporters of Myanmar's junta attacked people protesting the military government that took power in a coup, using slingshots, iron rods and knives Thursday to injure several of the demonstrator
A Buddhist prays outside Aung San Suu Kyi's residence in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Social media giant Facebook announced Thursday it was banning all accounts linked to Myanmar's military as well as ads from military-controlled companies in the wake of the army's seizure of power on Feb. 1.
Buddhist nuns display images of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a street march in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Tensions escalated Thursday on the streets of Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, as supporters of Myanmar's junta attacked people protesting the military government that took power in a coup, using slingshots, iron rods and knives to injure several of the demonstrators.
University teachers hold posters during a street march in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Social media giant Facebook announced Thursday it was banning all accounts linked to Myanmar's military as well as ads from military-controlled companies in the wake of the army's seizure of power on Feb. 1.
Buddhists pray outside Aung San Suu Kyi's residence in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Supporters of Myanmar's junta attacked people protesting the military government that took power in a coup, using slingshots, iron rods and knives Thursday to injure several of the demonstrator
In this image taken from video obtained by Than Lwin Khet News, a man holds a pointed instrument before he attacks an unidentified man on the sidewalk of Sule Pagoda Road in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Members of a group supporting Myanmar's military junta have attacked and injured people protesting against the army's Feb. 1 seizure of power that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
In this image taken from video obtained by Than Lwin Khet News, a woman helps an unidentified man lying on the sidewalk of Sule Pagoda Road after he was attacked by a group of men in Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Members of a group supporting Myanmar's military junta have attacked and injured people protesting against the army's Feb. 1 seizure of power that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
9 of9
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Security forces in Myanmar's largest city on Friday fired warning shots and beat truncheons against their shields while moving to disperse more than 1,000 anti-coup protesters.
The demonstrators had gathered in front of a popular shopping mall in Yangon, holding placards and chanting slogans denouncing the Feb. 1 coup even as the security presence increased and a water-cannon truck was brought to the area.