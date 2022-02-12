Myanmar marks anniversary of historic pact with minorities GRANT PECK, Associated Press Feb. 12, 2022 Updated: Feb. 12, 2022 3:09 a.m.
1 of19 Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military council, speaks during the ceremony marking Myanmar's 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The head of Myanmar’s military government appealed Saturday for national unity among the country’s restive ethnic minorities as he presided over a parade marking the 75th anniversary of a historic agreement that sought but failed to ensure harmony. AP Show More Show Less
2 of19 Soe Win, left, deputy chairman of State Administration Council attends the ceremony marking Myanmar's 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. AP Show More Show Less
3 of19 Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, center, head of the military council, waves during the ceremony marking Myanmar's 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The head of Myanmar’s military government appealed Saturday for national unity among the country’s restive ethnic minorities as he presided over a parade marking the 75th anniversary of a historic agreement that sought but failed to ensure harmony. AP Show More Show Less
4 of19 A traditional artist group performs on a decorated truck during a ceremony to mark Myanmar's 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The occasion is celebrated for the date in 1947 when many of the country's ethnic groups signed an agreement to unify following decades of British colonial rule, but it was ineffective, and efforts at unity remain failed. AP Show More Show Less 5 of19
6 of19 Karen's traditional artist group performs during a ceremony to mark Myanmar's 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The occasion is celebrated for the date in 1947 when many of the country's ethnic groups signed an agreement to unify following decades of British colonial rule, but it was ineffective, and efforts at unity remain failed. AP Show More Show Less
7 of19 Kachin's traditional artist group performs on decorated truck during a ceremony to mark Myanmar's 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The occasion is celebrated for the date in 1947 when many of the country's ethnic groups signed an agreement to unify following decades of British colonial rule, but it was ineffective, and efforts at unity remain failed. AP Show More Show Less
8 of19 Staff members from the Immigration Office march during a ceremony to mark Myanmar's 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The occasion is celebrated for the date in 1947 when many of the country's ethnic groups signed an agreement to unify following decades of British colonial rule, but it was ineffective, and efforts at unity remain failed. AP Show More Show Less
9 of19 Government staffs march while military fighter planes fly over during a ceremony to mark Myanmar's 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. AP Show More Show Less 10 of19
11 of19 Military music band march during a ceremony to mark Myanmar's 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The occasion is celebrated for the date in 1947 when many of the country's ethnic groups signed an agreement to unify following decades of British colonial rule, but it was ineffective, and efforts at unity remain failed. AP Show More Show Less
12 of19 Soldiers march during a ceremony to mark Myanmar's 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The occasion is celebrated for the date in 1947 when many of the country's ethnic groups signed an agreement to unify following decades of British colonial rule, but it was ineffective, and efforts at unity remain failed. AP Show More Show Less
13 of19 A traditional artist group waves miniature national flags during a ceremony to mark Myanmar's 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The occasion is celebrated for the date in 1947 when many of the country's ethnic groups signed an agreement to unify following decades of British colonial rule, but it was ineffective, and efforts at unity remain failed. AP Show More Show Less
14 of19 Myanmar military officers march during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of Union Day Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. The occasion is celebrated for the date in 1947 when many of the country's ethnic groups signed an agreement to unify following decades of British colonial rule, but it was ineffective, and efforts at unity remain failed. AP Show More Show Less 15 of19
16 of19 State school students attend during a ceremony to mark Myanmar's 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The occasion is celebrated for the date in 1947 when many of the country's ethnic groups signed an agreement to unify following decades of British colonial rule, but it was ineffective, and efforts at unity remain failed. AP Show More Show Less
17 of19 Traditional artist groups wait to perform during a ceremony to mark Myanmar's 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The occasion is celebrated for the date in 1947 when many of the country's ethnic groups signed an agreement to unify following decades of British colonial rule, but it was ineffective, and efforts at unity remain failed. AP Show More Show Less
18 of19 Myanmar fighter jets perform in the sky during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of Union Day Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. The occasion is celebrated for the date in 1947 when many of the country's ethnic groups signed an agreement to unify following decades of British colonial rule, but it was ineffective, and efforts at unity remain failed. AP Show More Show Less
19 of19
BANGKOK (AP) — The head of Myanmar’s military government appealed Saturday for national unity among the country’s restive ethnic minorities as he presided over a parade marking the 75th anniversary of a historic agreement that sought but failed to ensure harmony.
The armed forces and government ministries took part in the parade in the capital Naypyitaw that also included dozens of elaborate colorful floats representing the country’s various regions where the minorities predominantly dwell.