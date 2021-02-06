Myanmar junta shuts Twitter and Instagram as protests expand Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 12:47 a.m.
1 of9 Supporters show a three-finger salute of protest while four arrested activists make a court appearance in Mandalay, Myanmar, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Hundreds of students and teachers have taken to Myanmar's streets to demand the military hand power back to elected politicians, as resistance to a coup swelled with demonstrations in several parts of the country. AP Show More Show Less
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup, shutting accesss to Twitter and Instagram, while street protests continued to expand Saturday as people gathered again to show their opposition to the army takeover.
About 1,000 protesters — factory workers and students prominent among them — marched Saturday morning through the streets of Yangon, the country’s biggest city. By noon, more than 100 police in riot gear had been deployed to block them from moving ahead. Members of the crowd shouted “Military dictatorship should fall” and “Down with dictatorship.”