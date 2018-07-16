Museum's new beams help historic building live on

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The huge three-dimensional puzzle known as the Barnum Museum had one more piece put in place this week with the delivery of a truckload of huge wood beams needed to support its iconic dome.

That dome, clad with clay roof tiles and topped by an eagle, was slightly rotated by a tornado that raked downtown Bridgeport on June 24, 2010. Since then, engineers have been trying to figure out how best to carry out repairs.

Forty feet in diameter and 18 feet tall at its peak, the dome was rotated counter-clockwise a centimeter or two by the tornado. But from the outset, it was determined that it would be best to leave it in its new position — rotating it in the opposite direction would cause even more harm.

The 125-year-old Barnum Museum, like the showman who created it, is an enigma. It is a building that can't seem to make up its mind whether it is following the Romanesque tradition or a more Byzantine style.

According to consulting engineer, Amy Jagaczewski, the dome is partly supported by the brick-and-mortar exterior walls, and partly by the museum's mostly wood superstructure. It is also not level, and it has not been for decades.

"We're going to have to live with it the way it is," said Jagaczewski, who specializes in buildings from the gaslight era. "Structurally, it's never a good idea to take deflection out of a historic structure, because it's taken so long to get to that state."

She said the beams delivered Thursday would each be positioned on about a 40-degree angle between the dome's peak and its base, with three trusses each between the new beams and the existing wooden ribs. There are 48 of those ribs in all.

In 1987, four steel, 1-inch tension rods were installed in the dome's base to keep it from pushing outward under snow loads and the weight of its heavy tile roof. And since the tornado, several steel columns were installed to keep the structure from sagging further.

Jagaczewski said that all things considered, the Barnum Museum is in pretty good shape. The building endured years of neglect during the Depression and it housed city government offices from the mid-1940s until about 1965.

Closed for a time, it reopened as the Barnum Museum in 1968. A major restoration effort began in 1986, closing the museum until 1989.

"When we're finished we won't be seeing any more deflection," Jagaczewski said.

In addition to the 2010 tornado, the building suffered further damage at the hands of tropical storms Irene (2011) and Sandy (2012). The museum is still open, but only in space that's part of the adjacent People's United Bank building. The new beams, along with the rest of the dome's interior, won't be visible to visitors.

"Now we're getting to the point where we're moving the beyond just shoring up the building after the tornado," said Walter Woodword, the state historian and a history professor at the University of Connecticut. "When this museum opens up again, it will really be spectacular — people will be amazed and they will experience the unexpected."

Museum Executive Director Kathleen Maher said that work is progressing at a quick pace, even though it might not seem so to some.

"The Barnum Museum of the future will become a major economic driver — not only for Bridgeport, but for this part of the state," she said. "And we're hoping that we'll soon be listed as a National Historic Landmark."

The new beams and their installation will cost about $150,000, with some of that money coming from the state Office of Historic Preservation, some from state bonds and the rest from private donations, Maher said.

The building, originally called The Barnum Institute of Science and History, at first housed the Bridgeport Scientific Society and the Fairfield County Historical Society. The first floor was supposed to be commercial space, but those shops, and the income that they were going to provide, never materialized.

Barnum died in 1891, two years before the building's completion. It has been in the city's hands since 1936.

