Murphy says NJ finalizes $2.1M in aid for immigrants

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has allocated more than $2 million to help immigrants facing deportation.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the $2.1 million grant agreement called for in this year's budget was finalized on Monday.

The agreement calls for $925,000 to go to Legal Services of New Jersey and the American Friends Service Committee.

Rutgers and Seton Hall's law schools will also each get $125,000 as part of the agreement Murphy.

A copy of the agreement was not provided, but Murphy says the money will help provide legal aid to detained, low-income residents facing deportation.

It's unclear how far the money will go. Immigration and Customs Enforcement doesn't release information on how many immigrants are detained in New Jersey.