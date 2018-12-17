Murphy says NJ Transits meets safety equipment deadline

KEARNY, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey Transit has met a federally mandated requirement to install an emergency braking system on its rails.

The Democratic governor said in Kearny on Monday that the transit agency outfitted positive train control on 282 locomotives and other cars. He says additional equipment was installed across 326 miles.

Despite meeting the equipment installation requirements, the agency still has some nearly 1,000 workers to train. Around 800 have been trained so far.

The project meant delays for riders as rail cars were taken out of service to be outfitted with the safety equipment. The agency earlier said it expected regular service to resume in January.

Railroads initially were required to have the system operational in 2015, but that deadline was pushed back to Dec. 31, 2018.