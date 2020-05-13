Murphy reopening New Jersey businesses for curbside pickup

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that starting next week, nonessential businesses can reopen for curbside pickup and nonessential construction projects can resume statewide.

The businesses, which have been shuttered since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, can open for people to pick up goods starting at 6 a.m. Monday under a new executive order, Murphy said during a news conference.

Murphy said the state's coronavirus trends are headed in the right direction, but the state isn't in the clear yet. The loosening of the shutdown is possible because social distancing has been effective and the state has increased testing, Murphy said.

Customers will have to continue placing orders in advance and won't yet be permitted back into stores, Murphy said.

Gatherings of vehicles for drive-in movies or church services are