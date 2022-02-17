Murder-suicide suspected in Illinois beating death, crash

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities in suburban Chicago were investigating the possibility that a man suspected in the beating death of his girlfriend intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic, killing himself and the driver of another vehicle, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

It was a “strong theory” of investigators that the man killed his girlfriend with a blunt object in his home in the Lake County community of Lindenhurst and then killed himself in the head-on crash, said Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, spokesman for the county’s Major Crime Task Force.