Municipal employee hit and killed by city truck he was using

SANFORD, Maine (AP) — Maine police say a city employee was struck and killed by the bucket truck he had been driving while he and another worker were hanging Christmas wreaths.

The Portland Press Herald reports the two workers were hanging wreaths on light poles Monday afternoon outside Springvale District Court on Main Street in Sanford.

Sanford Police Chief Thomas Connolly Jr. says investigators aren’t sure why the driver was out of his truck or how it ran him over. His identity hasn’t been released.

The second city employee was in the bucket and wasn’t injured.

Sanford police and the state police Commercial Vehicle Unit are reconstructing the accident.

In August, a Portland city maintenance worker was struck and killed by the trash truck he’d gotten out of.