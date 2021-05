MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A Polish aluminum beverage can manufacturer will build a new plant in Muncie, creating at least 345 jobs by the end of 2023, the company and the state announced Tuesday.

The $380 million Muncie plant will be the second in the U.S. for Krakow-based Canpack, the company said. The project could expand to 425 jobs and $490 million by 2025, the company said.