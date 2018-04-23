Mummy won't be on display when new Tennessee museum opens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The 3,500-year-old Egyptian mummy that has been on display in Tennessee for more than 150 years needs conservation work and won't be on display when the new Tennessee State Museum opens in the fall.

The Tennessean reports the mummy and a mummified cat have been displayed together in various state locations, including the Capitol, the War Memorial Building and the museum. The mummy and the mummified cat came to the museum separately and aren't related.

The museum closes May 6 in anticipation of the October move to the new building.

The museum's senior curator and director of collections, Dan Pomeroy, said a mummy conservationist inspected the mummies and found they need extensive stabilization before they're returned to display. No time frame has been determined for the mummies to be displayed again.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com