Multilingual team helps Berlin immigrants fight coronavirus KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 4:07 a.m.
1 of8 Aliye Tuerkyilmaz a member of a multilingual team of five street workers shows an information flyer as she poses for a photo in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Three times a week, Aliye Tuerkyilmaz hits the markets and busy shopping streets of Neukoelln, the German capital’s crowded immigrant neighborhood that’s studded with minarets, kebab stores and hookah lounges. The 48-year-old Turkish immigrant hands out flyers informing about the coronavirus pandemic and tries to connect with other immigrants in one of the four languages she speaks. Tuerkyilmaz belongs to an multilingual team, a group of five street workers trying to explain the dangers of COVID-19 to those who are often not reached through other efforts by the authorities. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Aliye Tuerkyilmaz, left, a member of a multilingual team of five street workers stands in a market in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Three times a week, Aliye Tuerkyilmaz hits the markets and busy shopping streets of Neukoelln, the German capital’s crowded immigrant neighborhood that’s studded with minarets, kebab stores and hookah lounges. The 48-year-old Turkish immigrant hands out flyers informing about the coronavirus pandemic and tries to connect with other immigrants in one of the four languages she speaks. Tuerkyilmaz belongs to an multilingual team, a group of five street workers trying to explain the dangers of COVID-19 to those who are often not reached through other efforts by the authorities. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Kazim Erdogan a community leader with Turkish roots poses for a photo, in his office in the Neukoelln neighborhood of Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Community leader Erdogan says lacking information early on in the pandemic, many immigrant communities stuck to cherished traditions like big weddings and extended family meals in their small homes, which helped contribute to clusters of outbreaks. Around 35 percent of Berlin's 3.6 million residents have immigrant roots, primarily from Poland, Turkey, Arabic countries and the former Soviet Union. In Neukoelln almost one in two have a foreign background. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Aliye Tuerkyilmaz, center right, a member of a multilingual team of five street workers speaks to a woman about the coronavirus pandemic, in a market in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Three times a week, Aliye Tuerkyilmaz hits the markets and busy shopping streets of Neukoelln, the German capital’s crowded immigrant neighborhood that’s studded with minarets, kebab stores and hookah lounges. The 48-year-old Turkish immigrant hands out flyers informing about the coronavirus pandemic and tries to connect with other immigrants in one of the four languages she speaks. Tuerkyilmaz belongs to an multilingual team, a group of five street workers trying to explain the dangers of COVID-19 to those who are often not reached through other efforts by the authorities. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 People walk down a crowded street in the Neukoelln neighborhood of Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. There are a combination of factors that have made Neukoelln a coronavirus hotspot in Berlin, where low incomes mean that living quarters are often cramped, public transport is frequently the only option, and jobs are commonly in high-risk areas such as the food service industry. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 People leave the subway station at the city hall of the Neukoelln neighborhood in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 12, 2021. There are a combination of factors that have made Neukoelln a coronavirus hotspot in Berlin, where low incomes mean that living quarters are often cramped, public transport is frequently the only option, and jobs are commonly in high-risk areas such as the food service industry. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BERLIN (AP) — Three times a week, Aliye Tuerkyilmaz hits the markets and busy shopping streets of Neukoelln to hand out informational flyers on the coronavirus pandemic to residents of the German capital's crowded immigrant neighborhood that's studded with minarets, kebab stores and hookah lounges.
The 48-year-old Turkish immigrant who speaks four languages is part of a team of five street workers enlisted to explain the dangers of COVID-19 to people often not reached through traditional channels in an area where infection numbers have regularly been among the highest in the city.
Written By
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER