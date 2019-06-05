Mt Washington is setting for observatory-railway storm

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — Mount Washington, home to some of the world's worst weather, is the setting for a brewing storm between its summit weather observatory and a tourist railway over passenger fees and 19th century property rights.

The Mount Washington Observatory atop the Northeast's highest peak sued the Mount Washington Cog Railway in a New Hampshire court Monday. It said since 2017, the railway hasn't honored an agreement to pay the observatory $1 per ticketed passenger. The arrangement would help fund renovations at the observatory's museum and avoid a separate admission charge for museum visitors from the cog.

Railway owner Wayne Presby said Wednesday he tried to end the agreement. He said the observatory allowed all visitors to enter for free.

The observatory says the railway made false claims of land ownership. Presby said the observatory's on property covered by railway-granted easements.