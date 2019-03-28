Movie set materials cited in firefighter's death in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fire Department report has concluded that highly combustible materials used to turn a former jazz club into a movie set contributed to the death of a New York City firefighter in a raging fire on the set of the film "Motherless Brooklyn."

The report released Thursday also cited communications problems between firefighters as a factor in the March 22, 2018 death of 37-year-old firefighter Michael Davidson.

The blaze erupted in the basement of an unoccupied Harlem townhouse where "Motherless Brooklyn" was being filmed.

The report found that plywood walls created as part of the set concealed the size of the fire.

Additionally, the report said that the polyurethane foam used in the set's upholstery is a fire hazard and generates large quantities of dense black smoke when it burns.