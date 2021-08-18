Movement for Black Lives: Feds targeted BLM protesters KAT STAFFORD, Associated Press Aug. 18, 2021 Updated: Aug. 18, 2021 3:03 p.m.
The federal government deliberately targeted Black Lives Matter protesters via heavy-handed criminal prosecutions in an attempt to disrupt and discourage the global movement that swept the nation last summer in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, according to a new report released Wednesday by The Movement for Black Lives.
Movement leaders and experts said the prosecution of protesters over the past year continues a century-long practice by the federal government, rooted in structural racism, to suppress Black social movements via the use of surveillance tactics and other mechanisms.