Motorcyclist killed after hitting a deer near Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in southwest Missouri after hitting a deer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 57-year-old Robert Reneau, of Neosho. The patrol says he was 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) south of Joplin when he struck the deer early Tuesday on a Newton County road and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.