Motorcycle rider loses control, dies in crash

HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — Police say an East Hampton man has died in a motorcycle crash in Haddam.

State police say 24-year-old Raymond Kuritz was operating a motorcycle on Route 154 south at about 8 p.m. Saturday when he lost control on what police called a "sweeping left turn," went off the road and struck a utility pole.

Police say the impact threw Kuritz from the motorcycle and he struck a mailbox and a second utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kuritz was not wearing a helmet and police say speed appears to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation and police are asking witnesses to contact them.