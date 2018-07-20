Mother files suit to transfer son from prison to hospital

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A mother has sued New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and the heads of the state corrections and health departments, saying her son's civil rights are being violated while he's held in prison instead of the state's psychiatric hospital.

Nancy Heath, of Milan, says in the suit filed in federal court this month her son, Anthony Heath, was civilly committed, needs mental health treatment, and should be transferred to New Hampshire Hospital. He's been at the Secure Psychiatric Unit at the state prison.

Corrections Department spokesman Jeffrey Lyons said Friday the department hadn't received or been apprised of the lawsuit and had no comment. Messages seeking comment were left at Sununu and Meyers' offices.

Heath told InDepthNH.org in an interview in the two years he's been in prison, he hadn't been violent or engaged in self-harm.