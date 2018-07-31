Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Additional mosquitoes in Connecticut have tested positive for West Nile virus.

Officials in Hartford say mosquitoes trapped in Keney Park have tested positive for the virus.

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found this year in: Bethany, Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Franklin, Greenwich, Madison, New Canaan, New Haven, Stamford, Stratford, Waterbury Waterford, West Haven and Weston.

There been no reported cases of any people with West Nile virus in Hartford since the mosquitoes were tested on July 24.

The virus has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999. Last year, three state residents were diagnosed and hospitalized from infections.

Precautions to avoid mosquito bites include using insect repellant when outdoors and repairing damaged window screens