Morocco moves to vaccinate prison inmates 45 and up HASSAN ALAOUI, Associated Press May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 1:17 p.m.
SALE, Morocco (AP) — About 300 inmates in a prison near the Moroccan capital have been vaccinated against COVID-19, among the latest prisoners to benefit from a vaccination campaign that authorities say reflects a commitment to protect a population considered especially vulnerable.
Inmates age 45 and older lined up Wednesday for AstraZeneca vaccine shots at Al Arjat 1 prison in Sale, where both men and women are incarcerated.