More women serving in Maine legislature than ever before

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A record number of women will be serving in Maine's Legislature.

Maine Public reports 72 women are serving in the Maine Legislature, up from 64 last year.

That includes 26-year-old Chloe Maxmin, who knocked on thousands of doors to win a House seat held by a Republican for the last eight years.

Republican Josanne Dolloff beat an incumbent Democrat and says she's committed to representing all people in her district despite their party.

Across the country, a record number of women were elected to the U.S. House.

This year, women tied the record for most governor's seats women have ever held with nine. Maine elected Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills to serve as Maine's first female governor.