More voice for sustainability on Maine's pesticide board

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Future meetings of Maine's Board of Pesticides Control could have more voice for advocates of sustainable management of pests.

A state law change says one of the members of the board that is appointed to represent the public must have "practical experience and knowledge of methods of sustainable management of indoor or outdoor pests." The change doesn't require the termination of members who are currently serving on the board, but it could change its composition somewhat in the future.

The Board of Pesticides Control next meets on Nov. 8. It's the top agency in the state for oversight of pesticides.

A spokesman for the board says the governor and Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will seek candidates with appropriate backgrounds to fill slots as openings occur.