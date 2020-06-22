More virus cases linked to travel from WVa to South Carolina

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than two dozen coronavirus cases in a northern West Virginia county have been linked to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, health officials said.

Preston County health officials said three more cases were connected Sunday to the popular beach tourism spot, pushing the county's total following trips to Myrtle Beach to 26.

The number of such cases in Preston County has grown from at least 12 on Thursday. Those testing positive along with others who had close contact with someone having a confirmed case must self quarantine to reduce the significance of the virus spreading in the community, health officials said.

Virus cases from other counties involving Myrtle Beach trips include at least six in Kanawha and five in Cabell.

At least 89 people have died from the virus in West Virginia and about 2,500 have tested positive, according to the state health department.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.