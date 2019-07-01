More states move to protect patients seeking prescribed meds

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A growing number of states including Maine are passing laws in hopes of helping patients get the medication they want.

Maine's new law signed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is set to be effective September. Georgia, Washington and Oklahoma have passed similar bills this year, and the Arthritis Foundation calls Maine's law one of the "strongest."

Such laws targets the practice of insurers requiring patients to try lower cost, established drugs before they can get the medication their doctor prescribed.

Existing Maine law has some protections for patients unhappy with such decisions. The legislation would grant such appeals automatically if insurers don't make a decision in 48 hours.

Such legislation failed under Maine's former Republican governor. Insurers say Maine's law will hurt efforts to lower prescription drug costs.