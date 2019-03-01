More scientists at DNR under Evers budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources would get five additional scientists under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's four budgets cut nearly 250 DNR positions, including half of the agency's science researchers.

Evers released his first executive budget on Thursday. His plan calls for creating a Bureau of Natural Resources Science within the DNR and creating five new science positions devoted to studying water quality and contamination issues.

He would also give the agency five new positions to regulate factory farms.

His budget doesn't raise camping, fishing or hunting fees. It does nothing to address chronic wasting disease.