More people charged in Sikh temple brawl over leadership

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Charges have filed against another 27 people suspected of being involved in the April 15 brawl at a suburban Indianapolis Sikh Temple.

The Johnson County prosecutor's office says the charges are in addition to the 18 people charged in early July, bringing the total now to 45 individuals facing charges stemming from the brawl.

Authorities say the brawl was triggered by disagreements over temple leadership.

Prosecutor Brad Cooper said Tuesday investigators continue to pour through security and cell phone video footage. The video enabled investigators to identify the 27 additional individuals who allegedly took part in the fight.

Some of those newly charged have publicly condemned the violence, claiming to be victims or bystanders. Cooper says the surveillance video tells a different story.

All 27 people are being charged with disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor. They each will receive a summons to appear in court.