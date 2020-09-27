More layoffs at Maine paper mill after blast

JAY, Maine (AP) — The owner of the Androscoggin paper mill is cutting another 51 jobs, bringing the total to 110 workers laid off since an explosion in April.

Pixelle Specialty Solutions, headquartered in Pennsylvania, continues to develop its long-term plan after the mill lost its pulp operation because of the blast. Paper-making machines were not affected.

All told, there are 348 workers still at the mill, company spokesman Alan Ulman told the Sun Journal.

Pixelle purchased the mill earlier this year as part of a $400 million deal that also included a mill in Wisconsin. In November, there were about 500 employees at the Jay mill.