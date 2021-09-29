More dancers allege abuse by dance instructor and wife

BOSTON (AP) — Another dancer has come forward to allege that a former star with the Boston Ballet and her instructor husband sexually abused her, according to an expanded lawsuit.

The dancer, who is identified in court filings as Jane Doe 100, is one of five dancers who say Mitchell Taylor Button and his wife, former Boston Ballet principal dancer Dusty Button, “exploited their position of power and influence in the dance world to sexually abuse young dancers across the country,” The Boston Globe reported Wednesday.