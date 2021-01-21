More North Dakota teachers willing to return to classroom

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A survey sponsored by a union that supports North Dakota teachers shows more willingness by instructors and staff to return to the classroom, thanks to a drop in COVID-19 cases.

The report by DFM Research of St. Paul, Minnesota said 52% of the 501 teachers and education support professionals who were interviewed said they felt safe returning to full-time, in=person learning. That's up from 31% in October, according to North Dakota United, the education and public workers union.