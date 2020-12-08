More Maine schools added to moderate COVID risk category

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has added another county to its list of counties that are urged to take extra precautions to avoid spread of the coronavirus.

The state uses a color-coded system to classify the level of risk at schools in its 16 counties. The Maine Department of Education has said it's adding Oxford County's school districts to the list of counties that are deemed “yellow,” or moderate risk.

Oxford joins Androscoggin, Somerset and York counties in the moderate category. The rest of the counties in the state are deemed green, or low risk. The education department said it's also closely monitoring Penobscot County, which is still in the green category.

State officials have said school districts in yellow jurisdictions should consider additional precautions such as limiting people in school buildings at the same time and suspending extracurricular activities.