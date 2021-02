NEW YORK (AP) — Revel, the company that operates fleets of shared mopeds in several U.S. cities, announced Wednesday that it is building a charging hub for electric vehicles in Brooklyn this spring.

The charging facility will be the first in a network of car-charging hubs planned for New York City in an effort to promote the use of electric vehicles, company officials, including CEO and co-founder Frank Reig, said in a news release.