Moose struck, killed by vehicle, police say
Published 12:12 pm, Friday, June 1, 2018
LITTLETON, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a moose was struck and killed by a motorist.
The Boston Globe reports police responded to calls about the animal around 5:20 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 495 in Littleton. Authorities say the arriving trooper moved the moose to the side of the road, where it died.
Police believe the moose was struck by a vehicle, but no cars were at the scene.
Trooper Paul Sullivan says crashes involving moose aren't common in Massachusetts.
