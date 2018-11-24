Months after aneurysm, SC senator thankful for recovery

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina state Sen. Greg Hembree says he's counting his blessings this holiday season, a few months after he was hospitalized following a broken blood vessel in his brain.

Hembree recently sat down with The Sun News of Myrtle Beach at his Little River home to reflect on his recovery from a brain aneurysm.

The 58-year-old Republican was hospitalized July 26. His condition worsened after contracting pneumonia and a blood infection, likely from an IV, and Hembree was placed into a medically-induced coma for eight days.

Hembree says hundreds of get-well cards were delivered to his hospital room. His wife, Renee, says friends, family and strangers put meals in their garage refrigerator.

Hembree says he's back to his full schedule as a lawmaker and attorney and is even training for a triathlon.

___

