Montana wardens can't located injured bear after mauling

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials have been unable to locate a grizzly bear that mauled an Ohio hunter in southwestern Montana.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens began investigating Tuesday, shortly after the attack was reported in the Gravelly Mountains.

FWP spokesman Morgan Jacobsen said Thursday the hunter reported he was walking through blown-down timber when he was attacked by a bear at close range. The hunter said he fired several shots at the bear until it left.

Investigators did find evidence the bear was injured.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has posted signs warning visitors of bear activity. Tuesday's mauling happened about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of where three hunters were injured in two separate attacks on Sept. 16. The bear or bears involved in those attacks were not found.