Montana sees 19th death, 37 new cases of COVID over weekend

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state of Montana saw another COVID-19 death over the weekend while testing confirmed 37 new cases of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, state officials said Monday.

Big Horn County announced Saturday that a man in his 80s had died from COVID-19. His death was the second in the county and the 19th in the state.

More than 3,900 tests were performed from Friday through Sunday, with 15 new cases announced Saturday, 14 on Sunday and eight on Monday. The new cases included 10 in Custer County and six in Gallatin County.

Montana's known case total stands at 609. Seven people are hospitalized and 510 have recovered.

The state reported 62 cases of COVID-19 from June 1-7, compared to 31 in the week prior.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.