Montana removes kids from adolescent treatment program

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The state has removed 27 children from a private adolescent treatment program in northwestern Montana, citing escalating reports of physical and psychological abuse.

Tuesday's action at the Ranch for Kids near Rexburg came less than a month after the health department was given licensing authority over such programs.

Health officials say the children — ranging in age from about 11 to 17 — are safe. Officials were working to reunite them with their parents.

No one answered a phone call to the ranch seeking comment.

The ranch's website says it provides treatment for children with issues due to maternal use of alcohol or drugs while pregnant or an inability to bond with adoptive parents.

Health officials say they received reports children were beaten by staff, received inadequate medical care or were subject to excessive discipline such as withholding food.