Montana proposes to re-establish grouse populations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials are proposing to re-establish sharp-tailed grouse populations in parts of western Montana where the bird is believed to be wiped out.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials say they would capture between 75 and 180 grouse in other parts of the state each year for five years and release them in the Blackfoot Valley, the northern Bitterroot Valley and around Drummond.

Sharp-tailed grouse are native to the state, but FWP officials say they were thought to have been gone from the western part of the state by the middle of the last decade. Their populations are stable in other areas of Montana.

The state Fish and Wildlife Commission is scheduled to take up the proposal during an April 25 meeting in Bozeman.