Montana lawmakers reject mask mandate ahead of session

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers in Montana rejected proposals Wednesday by Democrats to require masks at next month's legislative session or meet remotely, opting instead to form a panel that will assess what's needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Republicans, who hold majorities in both legislative chambers, also declined to delay the session until the vaccine is widely available. Small businesses depend on swift action from the Legislature to survive, said Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton who drafted the proposal to create the panel.