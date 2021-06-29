Skip to main content
News

Montana judge blocks portions of campaign finance bill

AMY BETH HANSONAssociated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A District Court judge in Montana has temporarily blocked parts of a campaign finance bill that ban voter registration and get-out-the-vote efforts in certain areas of college campuses and would require judges to recuse themselves from cases if they have received campaign donations from anyone involved in the case.

District Judge Mike Menahan said Monday he would temporarily block two parts of Senate Bill 319, which were to take effect Thursday, and would issue a written order soon, said Raph Graybill, attorney for the plaintiffs.

Montana’s Constitution requires that bills contain only a single subject and prevents the Legislature from amending laws so much during the process that they change their original purpose.

The plaintiffs argue a campaign finance bill to allow groups of candidates to create joint fundraising committees was hijacked in the final days of the legislative session to add two unrelated provisions.

The state argued the plaintiffs lacked standing to challenge the campus campaign activity provision of the bill and that the judicial recusal portion would apply to cases filed on or after July 1, so would not require judges to recuse themselves from cases they are currently hearing.