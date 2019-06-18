Montana facility closing after chemical restraint flap

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana children's psychiatric treatment center will close in the aftermath of reports that it used chemicals to control the behavior of a 9-year-old girl from Oregon in foster care.

Butte-Silver Bow County Chief Executive Dave Palmer tells The Montana Standard that Acadia Montana informed county officials Monday of the impending closure at least a month away.

Acadia officials say it is the company's decision but did not provide a reason or details.

The 108-bed residential facility has operated in Butte under different owners for 31 years. It accepted patients ages 5-18 from several Western states and Native American tribes.

In April, Oregon authorities removed the 9-year-old girl from Acadia's care after officials injected her with Benadryl to restrain her and placed her in seclusion.

State officials recently completed reviews of the facility. The results haven't been released.

