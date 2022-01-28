Montana weighs wolf hunt limits; 23 from Yellowstone killed MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2022 Updated: Jan. 28, 2022 12:58 p.m.
This Jan. 24, 2018, photo released by the National Park Service shows a wolf from the Wapiti Lake pack silhouetted by a nearby hot spring in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Park officials say hunters in neighboring states have killed 20 of the park's renown gray wolves in recent months, most of them in Montana after the state lifted hunting restrictions near the park. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File) Jacob W. Frank/AP
FILE - This March 21, 2019 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Junction Butte wolf pack taken from an aircraft in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say 20 Yellowstone wolves have been killed by hunters in recent months including 15 just across the park border in Montana. (National Park Service via AP, File) AP
This Dec. 5, 2019 photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Junction Butte wolf pack taken from an aircraft in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say seven wolves from the pack that's popular among tourists have been killed by hunters in Montana and Wyoming in recent months. (National Park Service via AP, File) AP
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife commissioners on Friday will consider if gray wolf hunting and trapping should continue in areas bordering Yellowstone National Park after 23 of the animals roamed from the park and were killed over the past several months.
Yellowstone officials have asked Montana to suspend hunting along the park border to avoid long-term harm to its world-renowned wolf packs.