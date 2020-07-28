Montana announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana announced four more deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the respiratory virus to 51.

A man in his 40s died Sunday at his home in Yellowstone County, the county health department said. A man in his 80s died Sunday in Lincoln County, the county health department posted on its Facebook page Monday. The locations of the two other deaths were not immediately announced.

The state also reported 94 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, for a total of 3,475 since the pandemic began. The number of infections is thought to be much higher because many people have not been tested.

Just over 2,100 people are considered to have recovered from the virus, meaning they test negative, while just over 1,300 are known to still be infected. The state’s mask mandate applied in 25 of the state’s 56 counties on Monday. Yellowstone County has the most current infections with nearly 500.

Sixty-two people are hospitalized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.