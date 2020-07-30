Montana announced 2 COVID deaths as unemployment declines

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials announced two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 57.

Two Big Horn County men in their 60s died after contracting the respiratory virus, the county health department reported. One of the individuals had been hospitalized prior to his death on Wednesday. The other man died Thursday morning, the department said.

Thirty-four people have died from COVID-19 in Montana since July 6, including 13 in the past seven days.

The state reported 138 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, for a total of 3,814 since the pandemic began. The number of infections is thought to be much higher because many people have not been tested.

Over 2,200 people in Montana are considered to have recovered from the virus while just over 1,500 are known to still be infected. Sixty-nine people in the state were reported hospitalized Thursday morning, an increase of 10 from the previous day.

