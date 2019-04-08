Montana House committee hears testimony on Colstrip bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A House committee has heard testimony on a bill that would allow NorthWestern Energy to purchase a share of a coal-fired power plant in southeastern Montana without Public Service Commission oversight.

NorthWestern and supporters argued Monday the legislation would let them quickly take advantage of an opportunity to obtain reliable baseload power while avoiding a long hearing process before the Public Service Commission and a possible court challenge.

Opponents say the utility could make the purchase any time it wants and then ask the Public Service Commission to include the power in its rate base. They argue the bill would just saddle ratepayers with unknown risks, including possibly costly cleanup costs.

The House Federal Relations, Energy and Telecommunications Committee did not act on the bill, which previously passed the Senate.